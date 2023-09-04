Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting mother at Onghudi village

A 28-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting her 63-year-old mother at Ongudi village in the Ohangwena Region on Friday.

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in a crime report on Sunday reported that the suspect allegedly attacked her mother with a panga, inflicting wounds on her hands, chest and mouth.

“The victim was taken to the Oshakati State Hospital for treatment,” the crime report said.

The police also reported that a 30-year-old male suspect was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 21-year-old man in the head with a kitchen knife in Windhoek’s Otjomuise residential area on Friday.

The victim has been admitted to the hospital and police investigations continue.

Meanwhile, a man died instantly after being struck in the head with an empty bottle by a 21-year-old woman at Ouholamo in the Eenhana Constituency on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Matias Mwetufa.

It is alleged that the suspect was assaulting a young man when Mwetufa tried to intervene.

She then allegedly turned on him, went into a shebeen and came out with the bottle and hit the deceased over the head.

The woman has been arrested.

The deceased’s next of kin were informed, and police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency