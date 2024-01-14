Witness tells Swiss Court Jammeh enforcer oversaw interrogation and tortureFootsteps For Africa unveils renovated Eros Girls’ School hostel

Demba Dem, the fourth plaintiff in the crimes against humanity trial of Gambia’s former interior minister, Ousman Sonko, has told the court that Sonko sat on an investigative panel that oversaw his interrogation and torture.

Dem was a Gambian lawmaker for ex-President Yahya Jammeh’s Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) party in 2006 when Dem was arrested by security officials over his alleged involvement in a foiled plot to overthrow Jammeh. (Dem has always maintained his innocence and denied being involved in the attempted coup.)

In the aftermath of the attempted coup, close to 70 Gambians-military officers and civilians, including Dem-were allegedly arrested and subjected to horrific torture at the complex of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), on the outskirts of Banjul.

‘The suspects were all tortured at the NIA. Evidence was fabricated and used against them to convict them of treason,’ Gambia’s Truth Commission found. Those tortured also included journalists Madi Ceesay an

d Musa Saidykhan, both of whom are expected to testify against Sonko in the coming days.

Dem is the third plaintiff before the Swiss court to testify on events related to the alleged 2006 attempted coup. Sonko faces allegations that he participated in the panel that oversaw the interrogations and torture of detainees, charges he has denied. If found guilty, Sonko could face up to 20 years in prison and deportation at the end of his sentence.

As the landmark trial enters its second week on Monday the court will hear from six more plaintiffs. A tenth plaintiff, Nogoi Njie died in September while waiting for her day in court, allegedly from injuries inflicted by Sonko and the hit squad under his direction, in 2016.

Sonko’s alleged crimes extended beyond Gambia. Among the crimes attributed to him is the 2005 killings of about 44 Ghanaians, nine Nigerians, two Togolese, and nationals of Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal along with a subsequent effort to cover them up. West African governments have demanded accountabili

ty in this case.

After Jammeh’s election defeat in 2016 the new government established a Truth, Reconciliation and Reparation Commission to examine his alleged crimes. The Commission found at least 600 people were involved in human rights violations and crimes during Jammeh’s 22-year rule.

At least 71 were recommended for prosecution. Just eight have faced prosecution for Jammeh-era crimes inside Gambia.

Sonko is the second Jammeh official to face prosecution in a European jurisdiction, under the legal principle of ‘universal jurisdiction’ which holds that crimes committed against all humanity can be tried anywhere regardless of where they were committed. Sonko is being tried in Switzerland where he sought asylum in 2016. Bai Lowe was convicted in Germany in November 2023. Michael Sang Correa, another alleged member of the hit squad, is scheduled to be tried for torture in the United States in September, 2024.

‘The universal jurisdiction is narrowing the space for perpetrators,’ said Gambian human rights

lawyer Abdoulie Fatty. ‘It also gives hope that slowly but surely the perpetrators cannot escape. That they can run but they cannot hide.’

Source: Ghana News Agency

WINDHOEK: Footsteps For Africa Founder, Austin Cameron, on Friday unveiled the newly renovated hostel at the Eros Girls’ School.

The hostel’s renovation, which was done at a cost of N.dollars 1 million, was the brainchild of Footsteps For Africa, aided by their donors.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in the capital, Jordania Andima, Footseps For Africa’s country representative, outlined the process of having this project completed.

‘We visited the school earlier in the year around January and spoke to the school principal and alerted her that we are in search of projects for the year. After that we put out a call for donors and luckily, we got a generous donation for the renovation of the school hostel, which started in November 2023,’ said Andima.

She further explained that this is only phase one of the work they will be doing at Eros Girls’ School and that they are deliberating on how to further improve the learning environment for the students.

Speaking at the same occasion, Executive Director in t

he Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Sanet Steenkamp, expressing her gratitude to the work that had been done by Footsteps For Africa, and how it will greatly improve the livelihoods for the young girls.

‘You used your mind and your heart as well as your hands and did something amazing,’ stated Steenkamp.

She further expressed her admiration towards resource schools stating that they have a special place in her heart and encourages many other schools to learn from them.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency