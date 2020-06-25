WHO Director-General’s opening remarks at the media briefing on End of Ebola outbreak – 25 June 2020

Your Excellency Dr Eteni Longondo, Minister of Public Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo,

Professor Muyembe-Tamfum, Director-General of the National Institute for Biomedical Research;

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, Regional Director for WHO in Africa,

Dear colleagues and friends,

Today is a joyous occasion. I am delighted to celebrate the end of the Ebola outbreak in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

I visited DRC many times during this outbreak, and would have liked to be there with you and the response teams to mark today’s important moment. I look forward to the day I can congratulate you in person.

The Ebola outbreak added to the burden of communities that have endured years of conflict.

But during this time, an immense response was rolled out, led by brave and talented Congolese responders and colleagues from many partners, who joined forces to save lives and protect health.

This team effort was led by the DRC government and supported by WHO and many partners.

There have been many achievements.

Over 1100 people who contracted Ebola have survived and returned in good health to their families and communities.

This is a testament to the care provided by Congolese health workers, supported by WHO and international experts, and the government’s commitment.

The Ebola response was a victory for science. The rapid rollout of a highly effective vaccine saved lives and slowed the spread of Ebola. For the first time, the world now has a licensed Ebola vaccine.

And effective treatments were identified that dramatically lower death rates when patients are treated early.

Special praise goes to the epidemiologists and case trackers who went door to door to search out newly infected people.

We must not the forget the health workers who lost their lives. WHO will keep advocating for the security of health workers to perform their duties without being targeted.

While we celebrate the outbreak’s end, we must resist complacency.

In addition to COVID-19, the world’s largest measles outbreak has wrought havoc in DRC, killing over 6870 people in less time than Ebola took to claim more than 2280 victims during this latest outbreak.

Only half of health facilities have water access, a determinant for spreading infectious diseases.

And as we’ve seen with Ebola’s emergence in Equateur province, viruses do not take breaks.

Ultimately, the best defense against any outbreak is investing in a stronger health system as the foundation for universal health coverage.

WHO will continue working with DRC to ensure all Congolese benefit from UHC and are protected from future health risks.

Once again, WHO is celebrating with you and with all the people of DRC. Congratulations.

I thank you.

Source: World Health Organization