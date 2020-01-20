WHO AFRO Outbreaks and Other Emergencies, Week 3: 13 – 19 January 2020 Data as reported by: 17:00; 19 January 2020

Overview

This Weekly Bulletin focuses on public health emergencies occurring in the WHO African Region. The WHO Health Emergencies Programme is currently monitoring 68 events in the region. This week’s main articles cover key new and ongoing events, including:

Measles in Chad

Ebola virus disease in Democratic Republic of the Congo

Humanitarian crisis in Democfratic Republic of the Congo

Humanitarian crisis in Mali

For each of these events, a brief description, followed by public health measures implemented and an interpretation of the situation is provided.

A table is provided at the end of the bulletin with information on all new and ongoing public health events currently being monitored in the region, as well as recent events that have largely been controlled and thus closed.

Major issues and challenges include:

The measles outbreak in Chad is still ongoing. Although the weekly case incidence has been on a decreasing trend since June 2019, cases and deaths continue to be reported in several districts. In order to bring this outbreak to an end, there is a need to strengthen vaccination activities in all affected districts.

The continuing complex humanitarian crisis in Democratic Republic of the Congo is of grave concern leading to an ever shrinking humanitarian space with large areas of the country, and consequently large populations, remaining without basic healthcare, WASH infrastructure and an inability to live normal lives. There is weak coordination of responses to and prevention of various infectious disease outbreaks at all levels, with insufficient information sharing between partners, leading to gaps in response. Insufficient funding further complicates these issues.

