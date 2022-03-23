WFP Welcomes United States’ Support for Refugees in Zambia

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a US$650,000 contribution from the United States (through USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance), to provide cash assistance to around 18,500 refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) residing in the WFP-supported Mantapala Refugee Settlement in Zambia. This contribution will allow WFP to continue cash assistance for up to three months. “The support from the U.S. government could not have come at a more crucial moment as WFP urgently needs funding to continue providing cash assistance to DRC refugees who depend on our s…

