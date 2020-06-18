WFP Regional Bureau for the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), Central Asia & Eastern Europe COVID-19 Situation Report #8, 15 May – 4 June 2020

• As of 4 June, there were 412,286 reported cases of COVID-19 within the countries covered by this region. There has been a 25% increase over the last two weeks and a 57% increase over the last month (from early-May to early-June).

• Several governments in the region, such as Armenia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, Tunisia and Turkey have announced easing COVID-19 restrictions. Other countries are maintaining their restrictions.

• The socio-economic impact of COVID-19 in the region is severe. Newly identified vulnerable population groups in the region include wage laborers, migrant workers and small traders who have lost their livelihoods and need emergency food assistance until their livelihoods start to recover.

• WFP is engaging with its financial service providers to conduct ‘Stress tests’ to ensure the partners can cope with challenges posed by the pandemic such as increased demands for cash or high numbers of transfers.

• Schools have re-opened in Tunisia for students in their final year of secondary school and college and in Palestine nurseries have re-opened in West Bank and in Gaza.

• A total of USD 1.24 billion is required across the region to cover the needs for the next six months (June-Nov).

