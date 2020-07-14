WFP and Takeda partner to strengthen public health supply chains in Africa and the Global COVID-19 response

ROME/YOKOHAMA – Through a new five-year partnership, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda) is contributing JPY 1.5 billion (approximately USD 14 million) to the World Food Programme (WFP) to support the pandemic response and help make health systems more resilient.

Nearly USD 3 million is being put to immediate use by WFP to support the Global Humanitarian Response Plan, helping construct a treatment and isolation centre for humanitarian and health workers responding to COVID-19 and establish a supply chain “control tower” to monitor humanitarian cargo that is part of the response.

The remaining contribution will be used by WFP starting in 2021 to strengthen public health supply chains and support long-term pandemic preparedness at the country level. In collaboration with public health stakeholders in four African countries, WFP will promote best practices in supply chain management and introduce tools, processes and simulation-based trainings to enhance the ability of health systems to absorb and respond to health shocks.

“Takeda’s generous support will help WFP and the global public health community strengthen the resilience and capacity of supply chains so vital medicines and equipment can reach those most in need,” said WFP’s Executive Director David Beasley. “We put tremendous value on private sector partnerships like this, and we look forward to working with Takeda.”

“During this unprecedented time, our responsibility to serve patients and our communities carries special urgency,” said Takako Ohyabu, Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer, Takeda. “We are proud to support WFP and the critical work that prepares health systems to respond effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other potential endemic health emergencies as part of our mission to strive towards Better Health to the people and a Brighter Future for the world.”

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies, building prosperity and supporting a sustainable future for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

