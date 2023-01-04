West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (27 December 2022 – 2 January 2023)

CAMEROON

VIOLENCE IN THE LOGONE ET CHARI DIVISION DISPLACES ABOUT A 100 HOUSEHOLDS

Between 21 and 24 December 2022, non-State armed groups (NSAGs) have intensified attacks in Makary, Hile Alifa, Ngouma, Djibouni Ba’a, Mangalmé and Blaram localities in the Logone et Chari division, Far North region. This resulted in the kidnapping of at least four people including three children and led to the displacement of more than 100 households to Dougoumachi in Blangoua sub-division. The intensification of attacks, coupled with the bad road condition due to flooding is seriously hampering the humanitarian response in the Logone et Chari division.

FLOOD-DISPLACED PEOPLE IN NEED OF URGENT ASSISTANCE

Since August 2022, floods have affected more than 310,000 people in the Far North region. In the most affected Logone et Chari division, rising waters have forced nearly 110,000 people to flee in displacement sites in neighbouring localities. Thanks to donor funding, humanitarian partners started food assistance to flood-displaced people in the division. Nearly 18,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Kousseri have received a onemonth food ration, with the next ration scheduled for January. However, only three out of 13 sites were covered by this assistance.

Important needs in food, shelter, health, water and sanitation, non-food items are still to be covered. The rainy season being over and the water level beginning to drop, the return of the IDPs to their localities is expected.

Humanitarian and development actors as well as local authorities are working together to help these people return to a decent life.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

HUMANITARIANS INJURED DURING A ROBBERY

On 29 December, armed group elements robbed and beat six humanitarian staff from an international NGO returning from a field mission in Koui, Ouham-Pendé Prefecture, in the northwest. The staff were transferred to the Bocaranga Hospital for treatment. The assailants took away personal belongings and cash. Following this incident, the INGO suspended its activities in this area for two months, including the construction of six boreholes for 2,500 internally displaced persons (IDPs) that the mentioned team was working on. The risk of further opportunistic crime is high on the axes with the end-of-year celebrations and the main transhumance period (dry season, November to April).

Between 1 January and 30 November 2022, 165 incidents against humanitarians were reported in the country, including 18 humanitarians injured and one killed.

DR CONGO

CHOLERA CONTINUES TO SPREAD IN NYIRAGONGO TERRITORY

On 26 December, 82 new cholera cases were recorded in the cholera treatment facilities of Munigi, Kahembe and Kanyaruchinya in Nyiragongo health zone, in North-Kivu province, according to the Health Cluster.

From 19 to 25 December, 590 cases including one death were reported, against 582 cases the previous week. From 31 October to 25 December, the territory of Nyiragongo has recorded 1,620 cases including nine deaths.

Humanitarian and state actors have been responding to the outbreak with health care, water, hygiene and sanitation activities to stem the spread of the disease.

Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs