West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (21 – 27 June 2022)

Mali

US$4 MILLION FROM THE UN CERF TO RESPOND TO THE DISPLACEMENT CRISIS IN MENAKA

On 24 June, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, allocated US$4 million from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to provide urgent aid to the displacement crisis in the Menaka region. Since March 2022, clashes between armed groups in this region have resulted in several hundred deaths and displaced approximately 56,000 people, nearly two-thirds of whom are women and children.

Humanitarian partners have provided emergency relief to affected communities despite challenges in accessing them amidst a deteriorating security situation. Nearly half of internally displaced people (IDPs) received food or cash aid. However, 61per cent of IDPs did not receive Shelter, Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH), and Health assistance.

Protection needs, particularly for children, women, and girls remain high. CERF funds help provide life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable. This year, with this new allocation,

CERF is allocating $22 million to help increase humanitarian aid in Mali, including $18 million for food and nutrition support.

CAMEROON

CLASHES IN THE SOUTHWEST KILL 30 PEOPLE, DISPLACE DOZENS

On 27 June, violent clashes between two communities in Ballin locality, Manyu division, southwest, led to the death of about 30 people and the displacement of dozens of others to the bushes. Several houses and facilities were set ablaze, including the Ballin integrated health centre. According to local sources, the conflict is due to the contesting ownership and use of land for agriculture. Further displacements might take place in this hardto-reach area considering the unstable situation.

TOGO

ABOUT 1,200 BUKINABE REFUGEES IN TOGO DUE TO ARMED ATTACKS

Since 10 and 11 June, hundreds of Burkinabe have been taking refuge in the far north of Togo, fleeing armed groups’ attacks in southeastern Burkina Faso. On 13 June, the Togolese National Agency for Civil Protection (ANPC) provided humanitarian aid, including food, to the Burkinabe refugees registered in the north of Togo. In total, 1,200 refugees from Burkina Faso are currently in north Togo, most of them living with host Togolese families. Water reserves are decreasing, which might have concerning implications on refugees’ health and could lead to competition for access to already limited resources. Humanitarian agencies are mobilizing to provide aid to affected communities as needed, including cash assistance targeting 63,000 people over three months.

BENIN

POLICE OFFICERS KILLED IN AN ATTACK DUE TO A SPILLOVER OF VIOLENCE

In what appears to be a spillover from unrest and violence in neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger, armed groups attacked a police station in Dassari town, Atakora Department, in the northwest on 26 June, killing two police officers and injuring another. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, which is the most recent in a string of violent events in a region where conflict from neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger is spilling over. Attacks by armed groups which operate in northern Benin and the Sahel region of West Africa have increased in the recent weeks. Conflict and violence continue to spread in West Africa, exacerbating already significant humanitarian needs.

Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs