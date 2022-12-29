West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (20 – 26 December 2022)

CAMEROON

VIOLENCE DISPLACES MORE THAN 2,600 PEOPLE IN THE MAYO-TSANAGA DIVISION

Following the non-State armed groups (NSAGs) attacks on 7 and 11 December in Tourou, Ldagodja and Watatoufou localities in the Mayo-Tsanaga division, Far North region, more than 2,600 people were reportedly displaced to Mokolo, Ldoubam, Ldingling and Ldamang localities in the same division. An unknown number of people also fled to Nigeria.

The rapid response mechanism reported food, non-food items, shelter and water and sanitation needs as priorities for displaced persons. Consultations are underway to organize a rapid response to these needs.

According to UNHCR, about 7,000 people fleeing insecurity in the Mayo-Tsanaga division have found refuge in border localities in Nigeria since July 2022.

CHAD

INTERCOMMUNAL CONFLICT DISPLACES 1,500 PEOPLE IN THE SOUTH

According to local authorities and humanitarians on the ground, an intercommunal conflict between farmers and herders, which broke out on 17 December, has killed five people and injured several more in the locality of Korbol, in the Moyen Chari province, located in the south of the country.

Two villages were also burned in the process, prompting the movement of 1,500 people, mostly women and children, to three displacement sites several kilometers away.

Intercommunal conflicts between herders and farmers are not uncommon in the country.

Since the beginning of the year, over 24 incidents of clashes between farmers and herders have been recorded, pushing over 8,500 people to flee their homes.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

MORE THAN 500,000 PEOPLE DISPLACED IN THE COUNTRY

According to the latest figures published by the Population Movement Commission, 518,000 people were displaced in the Central African Republic (CAR) as of 30 November, and 750,000 CAR refugees were registered in neighbouring countries. The overall number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) has increased by 13,057 (2.6 per cent) compared to October 2022. The new displacements occurred primarily in areas affected by violence and abuses by armed groups as well as incidents related to transhumance in the Mbomou (south-east), Kémo (south) and Ouaka (centre) Prefectures. Spontaneous returns of 2,602 people were mainly registered in Kouango (Ouaka Prefecture) following an improvement in the security situation.

DR CONGO

PERSISTING CHOLERA OUTBREAK IN DISPLACEMENT SITES IN NYIRAGONGO

Health authorities have reported at least 1,620 suspected cholera cases, including nine deaths, between 31 October and 25 December at internal displacements in Kanyaruchinya and surrounding areas, north of Goma, North Kivu province. The disease broke out following the outflow of civilians fleeing violence. Humanitarian partners have established cholera treatment centres and are increasing epidemiological surveillance as well as providing potable water to Natural disaster displacement sites.

Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs