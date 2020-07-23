West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (14 – 20 July 2020)

GHANA

OVER 2,000 HEALTH WORKERS INFECTED WITH COVID-19

Some 2,065 health workers in Ghana have been infected with COVID-19, according to authorities. As of 19 July, six medical staff have reportedly died of the virus. Ghana has one of the best screening rates in subSaharan Africa. Nevertheless, as early as April, the country’s main medical union expressed concern over the lack of protective equipment for the population and particularly for health workers. As of 19 July, the country has recorded 27,667 cases and 145 deaths.

DR CONGO

OVER 27,000 FLEE VIOLENCE IN NORTH-KIVU

Approximately 27,500 people have been freshly displaced following armed attacks in the territories of Walikale and Masisi, in North Kivu province, according to recent evaluations. 40,000 IDPs had already been displaced in these areas over the past seven months. Their most pressing needs include access to health care and shelter. Lack of resources and difficult access are constraining relief response.

EBOLA CASES SPREADING

The World Health Organization has warned of the geographic expansion of the disease, noting that there is no large cluster of cases but that the disease is spreading faster than it did in 2018. The geographical spread is adding a layer of complexity to the response as access is a main constraint in Equateur province. Since the start of the outbreak on 1 June, 62 cases have been recorded – including 58 confirmed – and 27 people have died. More than 14,000 people have been vaccinated since the start of the outbreak.

NIGERIA

AID WORKERS KILLED IN BORNO

Five aid workers have been killed in the northeastern state of Borno after they were kidnapped last month while travelling on a main route connecting the northern town of Monguno with Maiduguri, the Borno State capital. On 22 July, Mr. Edward Kallon, the Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, strongly condemned violence targeting aid workers and the civilians they are assisting. He also expressed concern over the number of illegal vehicular checkpoints set up by non-state armed groups along main supply routes. These checkpoints disrupt the delivery of life-saving assistance and heighten the risks for civilians of being abducted, killed or injured, with aid workers increasingly being singled out. Nearly eight million people were in need of urgent lifesaving assistance in north-east Nigeria at the beginning of the year. Today, 10.6 million people need urgent support as conflictaffected states battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

SIERRA LEONE

FIVE DEAD IN RIOTS

At least five people were killed and 12 seriously injured on 18 July during riots in the locality of Makeni, in the center of Sierra Leone, due to the transfer of a power station to the capital, Freetown. Restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic have had severe economic and social consequences, triggering sporadic demonstrations. COVID19 has officially infected 1,711 people and killed 65 in the country.

