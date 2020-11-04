West and Central Africa, Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Monthly Regional Update – September 2020

Monthly Mobility Trends and Events

Reporting Period

September 2020

In September 2020, significant mobility trends and events were observed in the West and Central Africa region, including:

• The reopening of air borders and re-sumption of air travel in every country of the region barring Cabo Verde, Came-roon and The Gambia.

• The continued closure of land and sea borders, with only the Central African Re-public, Guinea and Guinea Bissau to have completely reopened their borders.

• The progressive easing of restrictions implemented in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

• Sustained movements across borders observed in Guinea, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Niger, Nigeria and Togo, despite borders being closed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Close to 2,000 migrants reported stranded throughout the region, includ-ing 1,100 migrants waiting at IOM Transit Centers.

• The return of over 25,000 IDPs to North West and South West Region of Came-roon, linked to the COVID-19 crisis.

• The deportation of 129 individuals from Libya to Chad.

• An increase in migratory movements to North Africa and Europe following the end of the rainy season and the start of the dry (cold) season.

• An increase in the number of migrant arrivals to the Canary Islands (Spain) by boat from 975 in January-September 2019 to 6,081 in January-September 2020.

• Continued violence in North Central and North West zones of Nigeria, leading to the displacement of over 20,000 indi-viduals.

• Large-scale displacements of over 1,000 individuals in the Lake Chad Basin as a result of attacks by Non-State Armed Groups and growing insecurity.

Source: International Organization for Migration