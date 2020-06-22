West Africa Seasonal Monitor (01-10 June 2020)

• In early June, certain areas over Sahel, across SE, Northern and Western Senegal, most of Mali, northern and western Burkina Faso, Eastern Niger, half North Chad Sahelian Belt, benefited from normal to wetter conditions.

However, rainfall deficit have predominated across most of West Africa over the past two months (mid-May and early June) across a wide region from Guinea across Cote d’Ivoire to northern Benin and in eastern areas across southern Chad and CAR as well south western Senegal.

• Vegetation condition is being affected by this early season dryness leading poor vegetation cover across a broad area from SE Senegal across Burkina Faso, Nigeria, over Northern Ghana, Benin and Togo. With better recent seasonal rains, water availability has improved and recovered in many places except over Sothern Mauritania, Central Mali, Eastern and western Niger, central Chad, where they are at very low levels.

• Short-term forecasts indicate that rainfall improvement are likely in mid June across western Sahel, namely parts of Senegal, southern Mali and Burkina Faso as well as Nigeria and parts of southern Niger. This may alleviate the impacts of the early season dryness on agricultural activities.

• According PRESASS seasonal forecasts, above average rainfall is expected over the Sahelian and Sudanian belt from Chad to the Atlantic coast while below-average rainfall will likely be observed over Liberia and Sierra Leone during July-August-September. These conditions should lead to early to normal seasonal rainfall onset and shorterto normal dry spell length in the central and eastern parts of the Sahel.

• However, ECMWF forecasts (for June–August 2020) point to below-average rainfall in the western areas of the Sahel, Mauritania, Senegal, western Mali and along the Gulf of Guinea and Cameroon. Below-average rainfall is also expected in Central and south eastern Cameroun, and over most parts of CAR. Elsewhere conditions are mostly near average (Burkina, Niger and Chad). The two sets of forecasts are not particularly consistent at the moment, with ECMWF being morepessimistic.

Source: World Food Programme