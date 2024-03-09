We will not be in a hurry to start new projects – Former President MahamaSwapo Central Committee convened to plan for the futureCoastguards rescue 77 irregular migrants and recover five bodies off Zarzis and Mahdia

Former President John Dramani Mahama says a new NDC government will not rush to initiate new projects if it is voted into power in 2024.

He said his government would rather invest the available resources to complete stalled and ongoing projects.

‘I have said that we are not going to be in a hurry to start new projects. Whatever resources that we have, we are going to use it to continue and finish abandoned and ongoing projects so that we can start making use of them,’ he said.

Mr Mahama said this in Wa at the weekend when he addressed scores of people, including labour unions, at a townhall meeting as part of his two-day ‘Building the Ghana We Want’ tour of the Upper West Region.

The statement was in relation to some abandoned projects at the SD Dombo University for Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS), which he promised to complete if he became president in 2025.

Mr Mahama said the late President John Evans Atta Mills promised the then Wa campus of the University for Development Studi

es (UDS), three key projects before he died.

They were an ultra-modern library, a lecture hall complex, and a students’ hostel facility.

According to him, he started those projects when he became president in 2013 but they had stalled.

‘I know that all these projects are very important to facilitate teaching and learning in that university.

And so, when we come we will continue those projects and complete them so that you can make use of them,’ he said.

Talking about road infrastructure, former President Mahama indicated that ‘it is a shame’ that the Wa-Tumu-Bolgatanga road was not yet constructed after it had passed through the hands of successive governments.

He indicated that it was a prime road because it linked two regional capitals, serving as a short route for people travelling from Wa to Bolgatanga and vice versa and promised to construct it when he became president.

On the Wa-Bole-Bamboi road, Mr Mahama acknowledged that it was in a very deplorable state with potholes that served as death trap

s because it had not been maintained for many years after it was constructed during the former President Jerry John Rawlings’ regime.

He emphasized that it was in his interest to rehabilitate the Wa-Bole-Bamboi road to make it easier for people to transport patients from Bole to the Upper West Regional Hospital, which served as a major referral centre for health facilities in Bole.

As part of his visit to the region, the NDC flagbearer for the 2024 general election is expected to interact with the clergy, labour unions, traditional leaders, farmers, and leaders of some tertiary institutions.

WINDHOEK: The Swapo Party held an extraordinary meeting of its central committee on Saturday, which, according to Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, was meant to carry on the party’s work following the death of its president, Hage Geingob.

The central committee, which is the ruling party’s highest decision-making body, convened for the first time following President Hage Geingob’s death early last month.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said Geingob demise left the Swapo Party with a leadership vacuum.

‘Our nation and the Swapo Party are poorer without the visionary leadership of comrade Geingob. We have lost a leader with an exemplary sense of duty and mission,’ she said.

However, Nandi-Ndaitwah expressed confidence that the former liberation movement will find a solution ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections later this year.

‘During difficult moments and pitfalls in our history, including the passing of Comrade Hage Geingob, which left us without a president, we, the rank and file of the Swapo Party,

have always been able to demonstrate cohesion, organisational integrity, and unity,’ she said.

The central committee was expected to consider the recommendations of the politburo, which met three times since Geingob’s death on the 4th of February to discuss the way forward.

‘In the process, some possible challenges that may have a bearing on our party on how to move forward without our president were identified. However, as tested leaders of the party, we must employ our political wisdom and willpower to overcome those identified challenges, thus enabling our party to fulfill its longtime mission of serving the Namibian people effectively and efficiently at all times,’ said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

She added that the rank and file of Swapo look up to the central committee, ‘which is the political centre that holds our party together to provide leadership and for the Swapo Party to remain more united and strong in the execution of our national responsibilities. I have no doubt in my mind that the central committee o

f the Swapo Party has the capacity and ability to do what is expected of it.’

Coastguard units from the southern and central maritime districts rescued 77 migrants of various foreign nationalities involved in two irregular sea crossings in Zarzis, Medenine governorate and Mahdia, the Directorate General of the National Guard said in a statement on Saturday.

The coastguard in Zarzis rescued 24 migrants of different foreign nationalities after they set sail from the coast of a neighbouring country. They also recovered five bodies.

According to the same statement, the coastguard in Mahdia foiled an irregular sea crossing and rescued 53 migrants of different foreign nationalities.

The General Directorate of the National Guard added that the Public Prosecutor’s Office had authorised the necessary legal measures to be taken against them.

