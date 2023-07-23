We are one in the Lord; don’t discriminate -Pastor

The Reverend David Ampadu Berkoh, Senior Pastor of Berean Assemblies of God Church, has urged Christians to be one in the Lord and avoid discrimination.

‘We are a big family in the Lord and our Lord Jesus Christ laid down his life for us all.

‘ There is no Jew or Greek, no female or male, black or white. No matter your colour if you are in Christ Jesus, we are one.’

Rev. Berkoh was speaking at the Church’s Cultural Day celebration at Manet -Ogbojo in Accra.

Various ethnic groups in Ghana displayed their culture during the service.

He said God’s love was for mankind, including the church hence, ‘there should not be any division’.

He said in the Church, there was no need for one tribe to feel superior to the other.

Rev. Berkoh noted that the early Church did things together devoid of discrimination and said that must continue.

He urged the Church to meet the needs of the needy in the congregations and in communities.

‘The prayer of the Lord Jesus Christ was that all his disciples and the Church will be one. We need to live together so that the glory of the Lord would be seen.’

Source: Ghana News Agency