Overall water reserves in Tunisian dams dropped to 686.7 million cubic metres until August 10 in comparison with 1,099.4 million cubic metres during the same period last year. This includes 92.3% in the north, 7.3% in the midland and 0.4% in the Cap Bon region, the National Observatory of Agriculture (French: ONAGRI) said on Tuesday.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse