WadzPay’s Dubai entity receives Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) Licence from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority

Issuance of licence is subject to meeting pre-operating requirements and qualifications for operational approval

WadzPay’s Dubai Entity Receives VASP Licence from VARA

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WPME Technology, the Dubai-based entity of WadzPay, a leading fintech company specialising in blockchain based technology for virtual assets announced that it has been granted a Virtual Assets Service Provider (VASP) Licence for Virtual Asset Broker-Dealer service activities by Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). The licence remains non-operational until the company fully satisfies all remaining conditions and select localisation requirements defined by VARA, following which it will be able to commence operations, subject to regulatory reverification and approval.

As one of the pioneers in blockchain based virtual assets technology, WadzPay is excited to deliver its innovative and industry-leading solutions to customers across Middle East while working closely with regulators in contributing to build a compliant and robust fintech ecosystem.

Mr. Anish Jain, Founder & CEO, WadzPay stated, “This licence showcases WadzPay’s dedication in promoting innovation in the field of virtual assets domain and blockchain technology bringing us a step closer to delivering world class solutions to businesses in Middle East.”

WadzPay aims to revolutionize the way people in the Middle East transact and manage virtual assets. WadzPay’s commitment to compliance ensures that financial institutions and their customers can confidently embrace the benefits of blockchain technology while adhering to regulatory standards, ultimately contributing to the growth and sustainability of the fintech ecosystem in the Middle East.

Mr. Ram Chari, Board Member and Group Director, WadzPay quoted, “This will further solidify WadzPay’s position as a trusted and reliable blockchain technology based financial service provider in the region. With the broker-dealer services, WadzPay will provide the technology to its clients to enhance the experience of their customers by enabling virtual assets transactions in a seamless and secure manner.”

To which Mr. Khaled Moharem, President – MENA & Europe at WadzPay, emphasized, “This cements our hard work and sets the stage for transformative blockchain solutions, promoting compliance and customer confidence in the Virtual Assets Industry.”

About WadzPay:

WadzPay was founded in 2018 in Singapore with a commitment to drive financial inclusion and revolutionise the virtual asset landscape. It is a leading global blockchain-based technology provider for virtual assets. The company’s innovative platform available as a SaaS offering provides secure, efficient, and transparent technology solutions, catering to businesses (B2B) and consumers (B2B2C). WadzPay works with large international companies, banks, and fintechs to enable virtual asset-based transaction processing, custody, and settlement. It operates across geographies spanning Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

For more information, visit www.wadzpay.com

About VARA:

Established in March 2022, following the effect of Law No.4 of 2022, VARA is the competent entity in charge of regulating, supervising, and overseeing VAs and VA Activities in all zones across the Emirate of Dubai, including Special Development Zones and Free Zones but excluding the Dubai International Financial Centre. VARA plays a central role in creating Dubai’s advanced legal framework to protect investors and establish international standards for Virtual Asset industry governance, while supporting the vision for a borderless economy.

For more information visit: www.vara.ae

