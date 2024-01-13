Vote Mubarik for loyalty and commitment -Aspirant



Mr Mubarik Abdullah Ciessey, an aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Sunyani West has stated that a vote for him in at the constituency’s primary will signify a choice of loyalty and dedication to the Party.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency at Fiapre, Sunyani West Municipality of Bono Region, Mr Mubarik, a Finance Officer and financial consultant, born and bred at Fiapre highlighted his grassroots background and his unflinching support for the Party since 1996.

He indicated his active participation in politics, serving as a polling agent and working in the interest of the Party.

Mr Mubarik recounted how his hard work was recognized and rewarded by the late Mr Jake Otanka Obetsebi-Lamptey, the former National Chairman of the NPP for his contributions and dedication to the Party during the Election 2000 victory.

The aspirant said since then, he had continued to work tirelessly for the Party by effectively contributing his quota to support fellow Party members in various ways

.

Mr Mubarik said his motto is ‘Party People and Constituents First’ and emphasised his candidacy was aimed at benefiting the primary interest of all constituents.

Among other objectives, the aspirant aimed to find modern ways to assist farmers and make the farming business easier, because there were lots of rural communities in the constituency and those basic forms of support were essential to boost farming to create wealth for farmers, but they currently lacked access to them.

Mr Mubarik observed most of the concerns raised by Party members were not very challenging and could have been easily resolved to satisfy them if the Member of Parliament had taken proper note of them.

The aspirant assured that if elected, he would continue to serve diligently by working tirelessly to meet the needs of constituents and ensure their voices would be heard.?

Source: Ghana News Agency