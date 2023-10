Volleyball/Japan OQT (Gr B): Serbia hand Tunisia second loss

Tunisia suffered their second defeat in a row at the Volleyball Olympic Qualifying Tournament (September 30-October 8) in Tokyo, Japan, after losing Sunday to Serbia 0-3 (25-21, 25-16, 25-21) at a Group B day-2 game. The national team conceded defeat on Satuday to Slovenia 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-21) at a day-1 game. Tunisia were drawn in Group B along with Japan, the USA, Slovenia, Serbia, Turkey, Egypt and Finland. A day-3 game will pit Tunisia against hosts Japan on Tuesday.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse