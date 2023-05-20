Volleyball African club championships (women): CF Carthage knocked out of semi-finals

CF Carthage were knocked out of the semi-finals of the Volleyball African club championships (women), after losing to Kenya’s Pipeline 3-2 (25-18, 25-27, 23-25, 25-23, 9-15) Saturday in Nabeul. They will play MC Alger in a placement game for third place on Monday, while the final will pit Pipeline against Zamalek of Egypt who, earlier, defeated the Algerians 3-1 (25-18, 23-25, 25-17, 25-8). Semi-finals results: Zamalek SC (Egypt) – MC Alger (Algeria) 3-1 FC Carthage (Tunisia) – Pipeline (Kenya) 2-3

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse