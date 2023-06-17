Vocational training open days as part of Helma project held in Medenine

Vocational training open days are organised in the governorate of Medenine as part of the Helma (dream) project, overseen by the International Migration Organisation (IOM) and funded by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Launched in several of the country’s governorates, the Helma project aims to protect young people threatened by irregular migration through integration and vocational training, project director Mouna Bennour told TAP. In this connection, more than 400 young people from the region have been registered in the Helma programme database to join the training courses offered by the Tunisian vocational training agency. Launched in 2021 in the governorates of Mahdia and Sfax, the Helma project has helped more than 300 young people join public vocational training courses, 75 young people followed private vocational training courses and 30 youths launched their own projects.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse