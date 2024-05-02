Vice President commissions first phase of Appiatse reconstruction project

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned and handed over the first phase of the redeveloped Appiatse Community in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

The 124 housing units, beautifully built with bricks, comprise two to seven-bedroom houses, with kitchen and toilet facilities.

The redeveloped community is hooked to the national grid, has its roads tarred, access to potable water, kindergarten and six-unit classroom block with sanitation facilities.

The project has transformed the Appiatse Community into a modern town, which was destroyed on Thursday, January 20, 2022, through an explosion.

Dr Bawumia said the redevelopment was a testament to restoring dignity to the affected.

‘Immediately after the incident, I led a delegation made up of Ministers of State, Heads of Security Services, officials from NADMO and other government officials to commiserate with the victims of the incident,’ he said.

‘I saw at first hand the devastation the incident had caused with some of the p

eople unfortunately losing their lives, while others suffered various degrees of injury.’

‘While we mourn those who lost their lives through the tragic incident, we stand in solidarity with the survivors who bore physical and emotional trauma.’

He praised the heroic efforts of those who rescued some of the injured and sent them to various health facilities.

On January 20, 2022, a motorbike rider went under a truck transporting explosives for the gold mine in Bogoso causing an explosion in an area.

Some residents rushed to the scene to witness what had happened, but unfortunately a second blast occurred a few minutes later, destroying dozens of buildings and injuring many. Thirteen people died.

The Appiatse Support Fund was launched to raise money, among other things, to support the victims of the incident and reconstruct the community. This birthed the Appiatse Redevelopment Project, starting in September 2022.

Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, commended the Vice President

for showing commitment in the reconstructing of the Appiatse Community.

Source: Ghana News Agency