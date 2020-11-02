Verityhurst Announces the Opening of its North America Operation Offices in NYC on November 2, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verityhurst (Pty) Ltd, a South African-based Private Equity firm announces its North America operation offices will be opening in November 2020. The North America operation office will be located in New York City, and will be headed by a Vice President, who will be recruited in NYC. The office will be operating the firm’s main business: acquisitions, investments, stock trading and including the educational arm, which is Verityhurst Academy which will train the public on how to successfully trade shares on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and Amex. This will allow our African students to participate in the U.S Markets. The Private Equity firm will be operating under a newly formed American structure Verityhurst Inc and the trading academy under Verityhurst Academy Corp.

“Over the past decade we have witnessed a very satisfactory growth of our firm to such an extent that the time has come for us to spread our wings to new markets. In times of uncertainties such as these, one needs to do more than just enough to manage inherent risks that could end up sinking the ship. This move will see us tapping into the economic bubble that the U.S is experiencing while there is still time. The most exciting for us is the ability to bring over 16000 of our African based students with to trade the U.S Stocks and better their lives,” commented Thembekile Mzantsi, Chairman of Verityhurst.

“It has been long overdue; we are now looking to expand our footprint, diversify our portfolio and manage risk better. Our move to North America symbolizes our intention to become a serious global player and carry with us our beloved continent of Africa to the doorstep of what could become life changing for our communities, students and shareholders,” stated Dr. Mandla Lamba, Founder & Chief Investment Officer of Verityhurst.

Verityhurst was founded in 2007 and is one of the longest running and still operating Private Equity firms in Africa. Verityhurst is a specialist and yet very contrarian money manager that only focuses on balance sheet investing. We are dedicated in ensuring that we are successful in making big returns on investment. The firm invests in publicly traded companies that present outstanding investment opportunities, magnified in an environment of volatile commodity prices and historically high operating costs. As private investors utilizing our own capital, we do not have the same liquidity pressures that a fund-based investor has, thereby allowing us to view each of our investments as a long term-term commitment towards building an enduring profitable business. www.verityhurstonline.com

Dr. Mandla Lamba

Chief Investment Officer

Tel: +27(0)11 367 0636

Email: info@verityhurstonline.com

Website: www.verityhurstonline.com