Value of olive oil exports surges 49.5% (ONAGRI)

Olive oil exports from the start of the season until the end of July dropped 2.6% in volume to 171,400 tonnes. Meanwhile, their value grew 49.5% to TND 2,765.1 million in comparison with the same period last year. The average price in the first nine months of the season rose 53.5% to TND 16.13/kg against TND 10.51/kg during the same period in the last season, data published by the National Observatory of Agriculture (French: ONAGRI) on the food trade balance at the end July 2023 show.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse