Uutoni inaugurates sewage system to 620 erven at Ongwediva

Minister of Urban and Rural Development Erastus Uutoni on Thursday inaugurated a N.dollars 15.2 million sewage system to 620 residential erven in Ongwediva’s Extension 15 and Sky Phase 1 informal areas.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Uutoni said the sewage system will greatly relieve the areas of previous problems caused by the continuous emptying of septic tanks to further development and improvement of the resident’s standard of living.

“As many of our towns and settlements are growing in population, we are experiencing a serious lack of access to proper sanitation in many of our communities which is a first vital step to fight community exposure to harmful bacteria and diseases,” he said.

He added that efforts are currently underway across the world and Namibia in particular not only to treat wastewater and offer adequate sanitation, but also to recover and reuse the valuable nutrients and freshwater they flush away daily as waste. This call for concerted efforts of all role players to work together and to improve sanitation in the localities.

Uutoni further said that Council has also resolved to grant the beneficial residents a relief to connect free of charge up to December 2023.

This means that Council will forgo for the sake of the community an amount of over N.dollars 1.3 million, he said, noting that his Ministry will continue to lobby for more funds for local authorities, as they are the ones working closer to the electorate, and are familiar with their needs and aspirations.

‘Our goal therefore, should be to remain focus and work as a team toward bringing the needed development of our communities,’ he said.

On his part, Ongwediva Town Mayor Taarah Shalyefu said council looked into the economic situation which has affected all sectors and decided to relief the residents of the two extensions by availing this service free of charge until 31 December.

“This not only reduces the financial burden on the residents but it is catalyst to improved sanitation in Ongwediva Town.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency