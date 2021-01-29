Many countries across West Africa face complex emergencies, frequent food security crises, and recurrent climate shocks, such as floods. In FY 2020, USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (USAID/BHA) supported programs to address the root causes of chronic food insecurity; improve emergency preparedness and response capacity at local, national, and regional levels; and support communities to build assets, livelihoods, and resilience to future disasters.

• USAID/BHA provided more than $76 million in FY 2020 to support development efforts and disaster risk reduction (DRR) activities across West Africa.

• In FY 2020, USAID/BHA partners in West Africa continued to implement multi-year resilience food security activities (RFSAs) and launched a new RFSA in Mali to address food security and resilience through FY 2025. RFSAs address chronic malnutrition and poverty through multi-sectoral interventions such as agriculture, early warning and disaster preparedness, health, natural resource management, nutrition, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) assistance, as well as local capacity-building.

• During FY 2020, the onset of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic forced resilience partners to make major adjustments to programs, including the temporary suspension of some activities.

• USAID/BHA supported the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN World Food Program (WFP), and six non-governmental organizations with development and DRR funding, as well as other academic and governmental institutions, in FY 2020.

Source: US Agency for International Development