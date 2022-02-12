US ships nearly 1.9 mn more Covid vaccine doses to African nations

Washington (AFP) – The United States on Friday shipped nearly 1.9 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Mozambique and four other African countries in the latest surge of donations, a US official told AFP. “Thanks to the US commitment to playing a leading role in ending the pandemic everywhere,” Mozambique will receive 840,000 Johnson & Johnson doses, the official said. Zambia will get 672,000 Johnson & Johnson doses. The Republic of Congo and Namibia will each get 168,000 Johnson & Johnson doses, and tiny Eswatini will get 50,310 Pfizer doses, the official said. All the shipments are being made i…

