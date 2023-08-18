US ambassador welcomes Tunisia’s efforts in protecting irregular migrants on its soil

US Ambassador to Tunisia Joey Hood has welcomed Tunisia’s efforts to protect irregular migrants on its soil.

During a meeting with Interior Minister Kamel Fekhi at the ministry’s headquarters on Friday, the ambassador highlighted the state’s important role in providing first aid and conducting sea rescues.

The meeting shed light on cooperation projects between Tunisia and the United States in the fields of security and irregular migration, according to a statement from the Interior Ministry.

The two parties also discussed ways to support the ministry’s efforts, particularly through logistical support and specialised training.

They stressed the role of the international organisations concerned in ensuring the best possible care for migrants, in coordination with Tunisian state bodies.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse