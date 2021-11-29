URGENT: Japan eyes further border steps over Omicron variant: Kishida

Published by

Kyodo News

Japan is considering further border controls to prevent the spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday. Kishida told reporters the government will announce the measures “at the appropriate time,” without providing further details. Japan has already tightened entry rules on travelers who have recently been to nine African countries — Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe — requiring them to spend 10 days in a government-designated facility upon their arrival.

Read More