Unlocking Potentials of Marginalised Women for Entrepreneurship in Ghana.



Accra: Globally, women and girls continuously face entrenched social and economic obstacles to their potential growth, perpetuating inequality and threatening efforts towards achieving the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) global targets. From discriminatory laws to cultural norms, these marginalised groups often have restricted access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, among others, deepening their vulnerability towards harsh life experiences such as Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), including rape, child marriages, trafficking, and climate change impact.

According to Ghana News Agency, the UN Women Global database on violence against women shows that an estimated 736 million (almost one in three) women experience physical or sexual violence at least once in their lifetime, with approximately two-thirds (750 million) of the global illiterate adult population being women, and about 50 percent of the world’s extreme poor are women. In Ghana, about one in five g

irls below age 18 years would experience child marriage, with the country already being home to over two million child brides, and nearly one in four women experience SGBV. The majority of these females lack formal education, resulting in their low contribution to the national labor force rate compared to their male counterparts.

Just like many African countries, the Ghanaian mode of socialisation processes, traditional values, and cultural norms bestow a low status on females, creating a sense of inferiority, poor self-esteem, and a general acceptability of these fallacies. Societal expectations and cultural norms require females to play traditional roles of unpaid childcare combined with other domestic responsibilities, while others suffer from harmful cultural practices like child slavery and Female Genital Mutilation, which have serious physical and health consequences on victims.

Consequently, in Ghana, where women and girls continue to face such intimidating barriers to socio-economic empowerment, Mck

ingtorch Africa’s Economic Empowerment for Females through Entrepreneurship and Management (EcoFEM) initiative shines as a beacon of hope. From vocational training to mentorship and funding support, Mckingtorch Africa’s comprehensive approach has sparked a chain of innovation, resilience, and collective uplift, challenging traditional narratives and paving the way for a brighter and inclusive future for women and girls, including young females with disabilities.

Mr. Makafui Awuku, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mckingtorch Africa, explains that the organisation focuses on empowering women, youth, and communities through sustainable development initiatives, climate change resilience, and social justice through community-led initiatives. The EcoFEM programme, launched at the beginning of 2024, aims to train approximately 100 participants over a 24-month period, providing entrepreneurial skills training for females below age 34 years and supporting the creation of at least 10 women-led recycling bus

inesses.

Mr. Awuku highlights the programme’s impact on job creation and business conception among beneficiaries, advancing economic empowerment, and maximising their contribution towards growth, poverty reduction, and social inclusion. Over 60 females, including head porters and young females living with disabilities, have been equipped with vocational skills, digital and SRH knowledge, self-confidence, and the funding to thrive in the business world.

UNFPA is working with governments and partners to support global adaptation responses to the unfolding climate change crises, focusing on women, girls, and marginalised groups. The Agency is committed to achieving its agenda of ‘Leaving No one Behind,’ ensuring the inclusiveness of women and girls, prioritising marginalised groups through strategic investment, providing unique funding, and technical assistance for their activities.

In conclusion, empowering women and girls with knowledge and skills not only improves their social and financial statuses to bec

ome independent but also enhances environmental sustainability, giving plastic waste and other reusable materials a second chance to mitigate climate change impact on societies.