United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for Somalia 2021-2025

Joint Statement

This United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (2021–2025) represents the commitment of the Federal Government of Somalia and the United Nations to work together to achieve peace, stability, and prosperity for all Somalis in support of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals.

This Cooperation Framework reflects the commitment of the United Nations in Somalia to advancing Somalia’s peace and development priorities and fully aligning its support to the ninth Somalia National Development Plan in a spirit of partnership, cooperation, transparency, and mutual respect, in accordance with the 2017 New Partnership for Somalia. This Cooperation Framework also serves as the United Nations’ accountability framework to the Federal Government of Somalia and its people.

Through this Cooperation Framework, the United Nations, in partnership with other stakeholders, will contribute to addressing the structural causes of chronic fragility and instability that have constrained inclusive and sustainable development in Somalia for decades. It represents the United Nations’ framework for peace consolidation in Somalia, and restates the shared commitment to align humanitarian, development, and peacebuilding work through integrated and multidimensional approaches that build resilience and ensure sustainability. This Cooperation Framework is anchored in a human rights–based approach and is underpinned by the principle of leaving no one behind and reaching those furthest behind first.

As such, the Federal Government of Somalia and the United Nations hereby endorse this Cooperation Framework as the basis of partnership and collaboration over the next five years.

Source: UN Country Team in Somalia