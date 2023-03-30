United Nations Secretary-General praises Angola´s efforts in DRC pacification

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday in New York praised Angola´s efforts to find solutions for regional peace and stability.

According to António Guterres, the sending of the Angolan troops is a crucial contribution for the achievement of peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as in the region.

In his capacity as mediator in the eastern region of the DRC, the Angolan Head of State made it possible for the parties to come to an understanding which resulted in a ceasefire in that region since March 7, this year.

For the fulfilment of the agreement, in response to a Request for Authorization from the President of the Republic, the National Assembly (Angolan parliament) unanimously approved the sending of a military contingent of 500 soldiers to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Angolan military personnel should assure the cantonment fields of the M23 elements and protect the members of the Ad-Hoc verification mechanism following the ceasefire between government troops and the rebels.

António Guterres, who was speaking at the farewell ceremony from Angola´s ambassador to the UN, Maria de Jesus Ferreira, who is at the end of her mission, took the opportunity to congratulate the diplomat for the work she did during her mandate.

On her turn, Ambassador Maria de Jesus Ferreira, thanked the United Nations Secretary-General and his team for their support during her term.

The diplomat praised the efforts of the UN Secretary-General for his engagement in the search for solutions for world peace and stability, as well as the different reforms he has implemented within the UN system.

Maria de Jesus Ferreira reiterated Angola´s commitment to international peace and security, especially on the African Continent, highlighting the approval by the National Assembly, at the request of President João Lourenço, of sending a contingent to the DRC, for a period of one year, to be renewed, if necessary.

The diplomat said that during the transition period, until the arrival of the new Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Angola to the United Nations, the Deputy Permanent Representative, Ambassador João Gimolieca, will be in charge of the diplomatic mission.

Maria de Jesus Ferreira served as Permanent Representative to the United Nations, in New York, from February 2018 to March 2023.

The diplomat will perform the same function as Angola´s ambassador in the Portuguese Republic

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)