United Arab Emirates (UAE) condemns Burkina Faso blast

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the blast that killed several people and injured numerous others in Soum province in northern Burkina Faso.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation underscored the UAE#39;s utter condemnation of this criminal act and its firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all of the injured

Source: United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs International Coperation.