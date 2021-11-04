UnionPay International and GIMTEL expand the acceptance network in Mauritania

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The national switch of Mauritania GIMTEL (Groupement Interbancaire de Monétique et des Transactions Electroniques) announced the full acceptance of UnionPay cards across its entire merchant network in Mauritania. The partnership will further stimulate commerce and ultimately the economy of Mauritania.

Mauritania has its abundance of natural resources, located strategically at the gateway between Sub-Saharan and Northern Africa. The commodities stimulate solid economic development and government investment in infrastructure, allows Mauritania to be one of the region’s best performer in poverty reduction. Their GDP growth has been on an upward trajectory by robust activity in the telecommunications, transport, electricity, and primary sectors.

“It is with a sense of pride and satisfaction that I announce the acceptance of UnionPay cards across the GIMTEL payment terminal network”, said Mr. Amar Yacoub, General Manager of GIMTEL, “the launch of this activity will enable all Mauritanian merchants affiliated with the GIMTEL network to accept bank cards backed by the UnionPay network, a network of the world’s largest cardholder base”. He added, “I would like to thank all the GIMTEL and UnionPay teams who have helped to make this major project a success, which will undoubtedly contribute to the development of electronic payment in our country”.

“With a dedicated market representatives for the African countries, UnionPay International provides the African markets the most suitable innovative solutions for their own unique requirements”, Mr. Luping Zhang, General Manager of UnionPay International Africa Branch stated, “UnionPay International is rapidly extending its network of partners and providing an opportunity to reach billions of cardholders around the world”.

With over 1.6 billion UnionPay cards issued in 70 countries and regions globally, UnionPay has expanded its acceptance network to 180 countries and regions in recent years. At present, UnionPay cards are widely accepted in Africa across all sectors, effectively meeting the diverse purchasing needs of UnionPay cardholders visiting and living on the continent. UnionPay cards are issued in over 10 African countries, including Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Ghana, South Africa, Madagascar and Mauritius. The Nilson Report (Issue 1154) shows that UnionPay ranks first among all card schemes in card issuance and transaction volume worldwide. UnionPay has launched various innovative payment products in Africa in response to the worldwide digital transformation and financial inclusion.