UNIMED to set up industrial subsidiary in Sultanate Oman

UNIMED announced that its Board of Directors had convened on September 28 and approved the project to set up an industrial subsidiary in Sultanate Oman called “UNIMED OMAN”. This subsidiary will specialise in the secondary packaging of semi-finished products manufactured at UNIMED’s industrial sites. They will be sold on the Omani market and on markets in Gulf countries, reads a Financial Market Council (CMF) press release. UNIMED OMAN, which will be set up in the Sohar Port and Freezone, will help “UNIMED” products to access target markets more effectively and will increase its export sales. The share capital of this subsidiary is estimated at 40,000 Omani Riyals, or US$104,000 (the equivalent of TND 330.2 thousand ). It is made up of 4,000 shares, 99% of which are held by UNIMED.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse