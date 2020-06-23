UNICEF Global COVID-19 Situation Report No. 7 (Reporting Period: 29 May – 10 June 2020)

• During the reporting period, 41.2 million households benefitted from new or additional social assistance measures provided by governments to respond to COVID-19 with UNICEF support, while over 28,332 households (affected by COVID-19) received humanitarian multi-sector cash grants for basic needs.

• UNICEF continues to work closely with government to modify social protection programmes to address additional vulnerabilities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes helping to expand existing systems to cover households made vulnerable by the economic downturn, providing ‘top-up’ benefits to existing payments, and designing and delivering cash transfers that complement government response. Several countries (29) have included social protection measures that target persons with disabilities.

• A new partnership was agreed with Airtel Africa to provide children with access to remote learning and enable families access to cash assistance via mobile cash transfers. The partnership will reach an estimated 133 million school age children currently affected by school closures in 13 countries across sub-Saharan Africa.

Source: UN Children’s Fund