UNICEF Global COVID-19 Situation Report No.15 November 2020

FOCUS: EDUCATION/EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT

HIGHLIGHTS

• UNICEF continued to ensure continuity of services, with special focus on supporting governments and partners to prioritize the safe reopening of schools and expanding access to early childhood development (ECD) programmes, which are so crucial in giving children the best start to life.

• UNICEF COVID-19 socio-economic impact survey show that 64 countries are introducing innovative and alternative mechanisms to support parents and caregivers to provide nurturing care for young children in the face of COVID-19, with UNICEF support.

• Globally, over 354 thousand schools are implementing safe school protocols. As part of this, UNICEF has supported rapid assessments and the provision of WASH services in priority schools, the development of national IPC protocols to ensure a safe reopening of schools, and procurement and distribution of cleaning and disinfection material.

• UNICEF has supported governments in the roll out of high-tech (online platforms) and low-tech (TV, radio, SMS, print) distance learning initiatives to reach and support the most disadvantaged and marginalized children. Over 274 million children have been supported with distance/home-based learning.

Source: UN Children’s Fund