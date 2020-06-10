UNICEF Central African Republic COVID-19 Situation Report No. 4, 16-31 May 2020

HIGHLIGHTS The COVID-19 epidemic continued spreading quickly in the Central African Republic (CAR). The number of confirmed cases jumped from 301 on 15 May to 1,064 on 31 May and the country recorded its first 4 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

While the vast majority of cases are still in the capital city area, the virus is increasingly spreading in the Western half of the country, primarily along the main trade route from Cameroon to Bangui.

In this reporting period results achieved by UNICEF and partners include:

• 96,807 people sensitized on COVID-19 at the same time as on the ongoing vaccination campaign in response to the measles epidemic in Bossangoa health district, which recorded its first COVID-19 cases on 27 May.

• Water supplied to an additional 10,000 people in neighborhoods experiencing acute shortages in Bangui;

• 144 handwashing stations set up in Bangui, Kaga Bandoro and Gamboula for 30,300 users per day;

• 2,059 patients, including 1,528 children under 5 received free essential care;

• 38,212 mothers and caregivers sensitized on infant and young child feeding practices;

• Radio lessons broadcast for 49, 307 children;

• 780 people sensitized on COVID-19 child protection risks

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The COVID-19 epidemic continued spreading quickly in the Central African Republic (CAR) during the reporting period. The number of confirmed cases jumped from 301 on 15 May to 1,064 on 31 May and the country recorded its first 4 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. 34 per cent of the cases are imported, mostly from Cameroon.

The vast majority of cases are still registered in the Bangui urban area, but the virus is increasingly spreading in the Western half of the country, especially along the main road from Cameroon (Bossembele, Bossemptele Yaloke, Bouar, Beloko) but also to other major Western towns such as Paoua, Bossangoa, Bozoum, Berberati and Carnot. In the Eastern half of the country, a few cases have thus far been reported in Bambari and Ippy, both in Ouaka prefecture. As of 31 May, 15,593 people had been tested in the country since the beginning of the epidemic. On 24 May, the CAR Finance Minister publicly announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

On 26 May, the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) issued instructions on the compulsory wearing of masks in public transports, shops, offices and for some professions including medical personnel, taxi drivers and humanitarian workers.

Source: UN Children’s Fund