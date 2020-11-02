UNICEF Angola Humanitarian Situation Report No.3 for the period 1 January to 30 September 2020

Highlights

• 266,739 children under 5 years in humanitarian situations screened for malnutrition.

• 3,923,505 children aged 0 to 59 months vaccinated against Polio.

• 350,396 people accessing the agreed quantity of water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene.

• 5,609,103 people reached with key lifesaving and behaviour change messages on health, nutrition, water, sanitation, hygiene, child protection, and polio preventive measures

• Angola Humanitarian Action for Children is underfunded by 75 percent.

Situation in Numbers

• 1.2 million children in need of humanitarian assistance

• 1.6 million people in need (Government, October 2019)

• 5,609,103 People reached with behavior change messages, including polio preventive measures

• 266,739 Children under 5 years in humanitarian situations screened for malnutrition

Funding Overview and Partnerships

ACO humanitarian interventions are funded by 25 percent. Major contributions to ACO humanitarian funding, include CERF (OCHA), BFA, USAID-Food-for Peace and GPE. However, critical funding gaps remain to support screening and treatment of severe acute malnutrition (SAM); improved access to water and sanitation; health; education and child protection, including gender-based violence services; as well as support to refugees and displaced populations.

Additional funding would allow ACO to meet the humanitarian needs of an estimated 1.2 million children and be able to programmatically deliver on ACO 2020 HAC targets for WASH, Health, Nutrition, Education, Child Protection and C4D results. ACO works in partnerships and support of Government priority interventions. Currently, ACO has active partnership agreements with World Vision Angola, ADRA and Lutheran World Federation (LWF). In addition, under the leadership and coordination framework of the Resident Coordinator’s Office, ACO works in close collaboration with UNFPA, FAO, and WHO in the implementation of drought emergency response.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Southern Angola continues to experience exacerbated consequences of a prolonged drought with one of the worst climate shocks in recent years. Temperatures in 2019 were the highest in 45 years and the severe drought continues to push families to extreme vulnerability, driving increasing food insecurity and malnutrition. As of October 2019, drought was reported to have affected 1.6 million1 people in Angola, equivalent to 333,163 households in 488 locations most impacted by drought. Results of the integrated food security phase classification (IPC) assessment undertaken in August 2019 in Cunene, Huila, Cuando Cubango and Namibe provinces projected around 562,000 people in IPC phase 3 (crisis) or 4 (emergency) between October 2019 to February 2020. Floods, during the first quarter of the year resulting from significant rainfall has compounded humanitarian needs, limiting access to continuous health care, nutrition, education, child protection and water, sanitation and hygiene services, including access to food for communities most affected by drought. Until the emergence of the novel coronavirus, there had been considerable progress made to curb the polio outbreak through vaccination campaign. However, the Covid-19 situation has slowed humanitarian response (particularly non-covid emergency interventions, limited humanitarian access and worsened the livelihood capacity of the poor and most vulnerable.

Source: UN Children’s Fund