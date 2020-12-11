UNHCR West & Central Africa COVID-19 Emergency Response, 11 December 2020

21 Countries covered by the Regional Bureau: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

Since October 2020, the number of new COVID-19 cases marked a steady increase across West and Central Africa, triggering concerns over a second wave of infections in the region.

As Governments are developing their COVID-19 vaccination strategies, UNHCR engages with them to ensure forcibly displaced persons are included in these national plans.

In Mali, persistent insecurity and deteriorating economic conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have caused a steep rise in trafficking of children, forced labour and forced recruitment.

Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees