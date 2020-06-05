UNHCR MENA COVID-19 Emergency Response Update #7 (4 June 2020)

UNHCR MENA published its funding needs for the COVID-19 response on 27 May, to ensure the most vulnerable in the Middle East and North Africa are protected from the impacts of the coronavirus and its spread is prevented. Reflecting the scale of the crisis, and in line with the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) and the prioritized needs reflected in UNHCR’s Global COVID-19 appeal, UNHCR MENA’s comprehensive 2020 financial requirement for the COVID-19 preparedness and response amounts to USD 343 million.

So far, UNHCR MENA’s COVID-19 response has received USD 36.5 million in contributions.

Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees