UNHCR Fact Sheet – South Africa Representation Office, July-September 2020

The Representation is a multicountry office, reaching 276,173 people of concern in Botswana, Comoros, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mauritius, Namibia, Seychelles and South Africa.

COVID-19 is impacting the health and livelihoods of refugees alongside citizens. In South Africa, 6,079 people received emergency cash assistance to help make ends meet and keep businesses afloat.

Regular priorities include: strengthening national asylum systems; ending statelessness; enhancing the protection environment; strengthening partnership

Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees