UNAM beat Pirates to keep hopes of top five alive

An impressive display from the Clever Boys on Sunday against a struggling Orlando Pirates saw them keep their hopes for a top-five finish in the Debmarine Namibia Premier League alive.

The Clever Boys, as the University of Namibia (UNAM) football team is known by its followers, outclassed their opponents at the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) Sports Field, when they beat Pirates with a 3-1 win in a match that saw less than 100 people in attendance.

With the win, UNAM is still fifth on the log standing with 43 points, just a point away from Life Fighters who are fourth with 44 points and three points away from Mighty Gunners.

With African Stars already crowned champions of the 2022/23 Debmarine Namibia Premiership season, coastal-based outfit Blue Water has created an eight-point gap with Gunners after their 2-1 win against Black Africa at the Khomasdal Stadium on Sunday.

Blue Waters comfortably occupy the second position on the log with 54 points and three games remaining in this season.

Meanwhile, Pirates started the season on a good note but things have now turned south as they find themselves just three points away from the relegation battle in 13th place with 30 points, three points away from their arch-rival Black Africa who are taking up the last relegation at 14th spot, with 27 points from 27 games played thus far.

In an interview with Nampa on Sunday, Pirates coach Woody Jacobs said they are well aware of their position.

“We had a good start to the season but things have not been good in the field of play since the resumption of the second leg. Our destiny is in our own hands at the moment, we must win the last two matches against Okahandja United and Mighty Gunners for us to keep our spot of competing in the Premier League next season,” he said.

Jacobs added that they are going to push themselves in the team’s remaining fixtures of the season.

“We just want everyone to be positive. With the position that we are in at the moment, everyone is aware of what will happen if we don’t win our remaining games hence the reason we are looking at regrouping again so we can take points from our two upcoming matches,” Jacobs said.

