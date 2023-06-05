UNAM and NFCPT to conduct national fish consumption survey

The Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust (NFCPT) and Sam Nujoma Marine and Coastal Resources Research Centre of the University of Namibia (UNAM) are collaborating on a national survey to determine the per capita fish consumption at both regional and national levels.

The survey’s main objectives include determining Namibia’s per capita fish consumption; evaluating the value of fish consumed locally on an annual basis; identifying regional fish consumption patterns in each region; and determining the preferred type of fish at the regional level.

NFCPT Chief Executive Officer, Victor Pea, at a press conference on Monday said the trust’s strategic position is aligned with its mission to accelerate fish consumption locally, thereby contributing to poverty eradication and building a healthy Namibian workforce as it forges ahead with its national goals.

He said the current fish consumption per capita stands at 16.59 kilogrammes (kg), an improvement from 11.4 kg in 2018, but still below the world average of 20.4 kg.

“We anticipate a significant increase after the completion of the survey, as required by our line ministry. Achieving our target of 20.4kg of fish consumption per person per year necessitates the consumption of approximately 51 000 MT of fish, valued at around N.dollars 787 million, within various towns in Namibia,” he said.

UNAM Vice Chancellor Kenneth Matengu said the Sam Nujoma Marine and Coastal Resources Research Centre, in collaboration with the Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust, is well-equipped and capable of conducting this survey.

“The University of Namibia has a strong research pedigree and our expertise in marine and coastal studies will ensure the collection of accurate and valuable data for informed decision-making regarding fish consumption in Namibia,” he said.

The administrative aspect of the survey began in April 2023, and fieldwork is scheduled to commence later this month. The project, valued at N.dollars 3 million, is expected to conclude in September 2023.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency