UN strongly condemns airfield attack in Central African Republic; 1 peacekeeper killed

UNITED NATIONS— The United Nations (UN) on Saturday strongly condemned an attack on an airfield in southeastern Central African Republic (CAR) which left a Moroccan peacekeeper dead.

The attack against UN peacekeepers at the Obo airfield on Thursday happened during a UN-led operation to secure the perimeter of the airfield to allow planes to land.

In his statement released via his spokesperson’s office, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attack and expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the fallen peacekeeper and to the kingdom and people of Morocco.

He said that such attacks “may constitute war crimes under international law” and called on the CAR government “to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this tragedy so that they can be brought to justice swiftly.”

The Security Council issued a statement late on Friday, condemning the attack “in the strongest terms,” stressing that anybody found to be involved in the planning, direction or sponsoring of such attacks could be sanctioned.

One of the poorest countries in the world, CAR is beset by violence between feuding domestic groups, ethnic tension and raids by international armed groups.

Source: Nam News Network