UN Resident Coordinator proposes holding of Regional High-Level Meeting on Young People’s Learning in TunisiaThree persons killed in clash between Asanko Gold and youth of Tontokrom

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Tunisia Arnaud Peral proposed in a recent meeting with Minister of Employment and Vocational Training Lotfi Dhiab to hold the second edition of the Regional High-Level Meeting on Young People’s Learning, Skilling, Social Inclusion and Transition to Decent Work next June in Tunisia.

This second meeting will bring together the representatives of 20 Arab countries, 250 participants and ten ministers of employment and vocational training, reads a ministry press release.

The meeting is intended to exchange expertise and help take stock of the Tunisian experience in vocational training and employment, the second chance mechanisms, digital transition and green skills.

The UN official said there is readiness to back the ministry’s efforts to set mid and long-term strategic objectives and provide needed support to help the Tunisian government attain its hoped-for quantitative and qualitative targets in connection to youth employment and decent emplopyment.

The minister said i

t is imperative to further optimise the management of international cooperation projects and praised cooperation with the UN.

The ministry is working in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation to revise the national employment strategy, the purpose being to make sure its responds to the targets set for 2035 and the large-scale reform programme.

Cooperation and partnership between the ministry and UN agencies in vocational training, employment and entrepreneurship was also debated.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

The Amansie South District Security Council (DISEC) has summoned managers of Asanko Gold over a deadly clash between the youth of Tontokrom in the Ashanti Region and security officers of the company that led to the death of three persons on Saturday.

Security officers of the mining firm are reported to have fired gunshot leading to the death of a resident.

In retaliation, the locals lynched two members of the private security protecting the concessions of the Mine.

The meeting, chaired by Mr Clement Opoku Gyamfi, the District Chief Executive (DCE), also attended by opinion leaders in the community, was to take steps to resolve the impasse.

The DCE, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency, said the DISEC had taken over the case and one arrest had been made.

‘It was a clash between Asanko’s private security and that of the town folks and there was a gunshot from the private security, which unfortunately hit one of the town folks,’ he said.

‘So, they chased the private security men out, got hol

d of them, and lynched them.’

‘The company’s name has been mentioned and it is a legally licensed company operating within the district so we are meeting management of Asanko and the chiefs and opinion leaders to find a lasting solution to this development.’

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the St. Martin’s Hospital morgue, Agroyesum, for preservation and autopsy.

There has been a longstanding tension between AsankoGold and the locals over alleged trespassing of the legally acquired concessions of the company by the youth, many of whom had taken to illegal mining for survival due to lack of decent jobs in the area.

This latest incident follows a protest staged by residents on Friday, demanding the establishment of a Community Mining Scheme to address the ongoing disputes.

Even though the authorities are yet to succumb to this pressure, there are fears that the development could compromise the security of the mining town.

Source: Ghana News Agency