UN Peace Ambassador calls for peace and stability ahead of elections



Dr Samuel Owusu, the United Nations Eminent Peace Ambassador to Ghana, has urged political leaders, youth groups, and citizens to work together to maintain peace and stability.

Expressing concern about Ghana’s decline in the Global Peace Index, Dr Owusu encouraged the youth to engage in peaceful and constructive activities, rather than resorting to violence and other unlawful behaviours.

He emphasised that it was an imperative to maintain national stability and peace to ensure Ghana’s continued development and progress, particularly, in the lead-up to the 2024 General Election, and thereafter.

Ghana dropped points in the latest Global Peace Index, from 51 to 55 and from second in West Africa to the fourth position in the Sub-Sahara region.

Dr Owusu attributed the decline to rising political tensions ahead of the December 7 elections, and urged the youth to refrain from violence and promote peace and tolerance.

As the Country Director of the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), Dr.

Owusu has launched several peace campaigns, including the Peace Power Campaign, Every Life Counts Campaign, and Youth for Peace Campaign.

The initiatives aim to promote awareness on the importance of peace and to encourage the youth to engage in peaceful and constructive activities.

Dr Owusu’s commitment to peace has earned him recognition, including, the Humanitarian Awards Global, where he was honoured as one of the Most Influential Change Makers.

Source: Ghana News Agency