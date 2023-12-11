Ukraine downs Russian missiles, but damage still caused in Kiev

Russian drone and missile attacks caused injury and damage to property in Kiev overnight, official reports said on Monday morning.

‘Four people, all adults, were injured by a missile strike from the enemy in the Darnytskyi district,’ Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on his Telegram channel. The injuries did not require hospital treatment.

Darnytskyi lies on the left bank of the Dnipro river in the south-east of the Ukrainian capital.

While the Ukrainian forces reported downing all 18 drones and eight ballistic missiles fired from Russian territory, missile fragments struck a house under construction and started a fire. The fire was put out by the emergency services.

The shock wave caused windows panes to burst in neighbouring houses.

Russia is thought likely to repeat its tactics of last winter, when it targeted energy infrastructure in particular, causing power blackouts.

