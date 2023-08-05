UGTT S-G chairs commemoration of 76th Anniversary of Battle of August 5, 1947 in Sfax

Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), Noureddine Taboubi, alluding to the appointment of a new Prime Minister, said that what is important is not to replace one official with another, but to change strategies and policies. Taboubi, who chaired the commemoration of the 76th anniversary of the battle of August 5, 1947 in Sfax on Saturday, told reporters the new prime minister must have decision-making powers and be open to the country’s various components in order to overcome the current challenges. Regarding salary increases, Taboubi recalled that an agreement was reached to increase salaries in the private sector for 2022, 2023 and 2024. He added that another agreement had been reached to increase salaries in the public sector and civil service for 2023, 2024 and 2025. The UGTT is currently working on the implementation of specific sectoral agreements within the framework of labour legislation and the rule of law and institutions. Regarding the national salvation initiative, the UGTT S-G said that it would be ready when the Tunisian people needed it. On the influx of irregular migrants from sub-Saharan Africa into the governorate of Sfax, Taboubi pointed out that the solution to this problem requires not only the protection of the country’s borders against irregular migration, but also the signing of a tripartite agreement between Tunisia, Algeria and Libya. He said Western countries are fully aware of the need to boost development in African countries that they have colonised for years in order to bring prosperity and dignity to their people.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse