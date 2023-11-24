UGTT demands “immediate” resumption of wage talks in civil service, public sector [Upd 1]Shaalukeni re-elected as Helao Nafidi town mayor

The Tunisian General Labour Union (French :UGTT) Administrative Committee demanded the “immediate” resumption of wage talks in the civil service and the public sector and the implementation of previous agreements, including raising the minimum wage and enforcing the agreements dated September 6, 2021 and September 15, 2022.

This in addition to holding an assessment meeting in light of such indicators as inflation and Dinar slide, the committee said in a statement following a meeting Thursday in Hammamet.

In the event of ongoing opposition to social dialogue and collective bargaining, all UGTT structures are ready to engage in all forms of sector-based, regional and national labour struggle to champion the trade union right and the right to bargain.

The administrative committee denounced “violations of the trade union right,” constraints on trade union action and the exclusion of other actors from the consultation on education reform which, it

called, “formal and narrow.”

The cybercrime decree 2022-54 ne

eds to be revoked, further said the committee, as it was promulgated “to quell voices and ban criticism.” Curbs on freedom of expression pave the way for dictatorship, the statement also reads.

The Helao Nafidi Town Council on Thursday re-elected Darius Shaalukeni as the town mayor, for the next 12 months.

Shaalukeni will be deputised by his fellow Swapo Councillor Penexupifo Matias, while Sackaria Haimbili, Fillipus Shimumunyen and Lucia Nghililewanga all Swapo remain members of the management committee.

Meanwhile, Independent Patriots for Change (IPCs) Loide Hamutenya and Elago Thomas both remain ordinary council members.

Haimbili was also re-elected as the chairperson of the management committee.

In his acceptance speech, Shaalukeni said that effective and efficient delivery is the core of their mission in the town with the hope to ensure all residents are provided the desired service.

‘We will work tirelessly to streamline processes, eliminate bureaucratic obstacles and ensure that essential services are delivered promptly and with the utmost professionalism to our inhabitants,’ he said.

He added that the goal of his party is to create an environment where residents can thrive, business c

an flourish and the equality of life for everyone is continually improved.

Further, Shaalukeni called on cooperation from all stakeholders, local business people and the inhabitants of the town in order to address challenges faced by the town for development.

He stressed: ‘By working hand in hand we will build a town worth desiring for both the locals and visitors’.

